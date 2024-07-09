Insider Selling: The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) General Counsel Sells 7,809 Shares of Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 7,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $312,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 129,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexandros Aldous also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,640.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

CHEF opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Chefs' Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

