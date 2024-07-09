Insider Selling: Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Director Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trio Petroleum Price Performance

Trio Petroleum stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -8.81.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

