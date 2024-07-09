Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Insmed by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Insmed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

