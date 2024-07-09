Intapp’s (INTA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

INTA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Intapp Trading Down 3.7 %

Intapp stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $182,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $23,660,517.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,724 shares of company stock worth $1,787,401. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intapp by 60.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 371,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intapp by 498.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

