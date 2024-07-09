Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Shares Down 7.1%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 294,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 156,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during scanning in the women's health sector; and ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound scan.

