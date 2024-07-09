Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBKR opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

