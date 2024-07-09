Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 10,347 Shares of Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $149,307.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Interface Stock Up 1.2 %

Interface stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 131.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

