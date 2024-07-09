Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $411.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.14. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

