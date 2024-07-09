Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.39

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.39 and traded as high as $24.28. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 381,423 shares.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $779.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter worth $23,312,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4,267.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 437,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 427,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 293,375 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,350.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 142,336 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

