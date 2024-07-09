Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.89

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 46714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $500.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

