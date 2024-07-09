Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.89

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 46714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $500.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The Elon Factor: Is It Enough to Keep Tesla Stock Moving Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.