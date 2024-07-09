Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $499.83

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $499.83 and last traded at $498.90, with a volume of 983290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $497.34.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.35.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.