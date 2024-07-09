Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $499.83

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $499.83 and last traded at $498.90, with a volume of 983290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $497.34.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
