Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 3,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

