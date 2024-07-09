Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) recently:
- 7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.
- 7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $37.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.
- 7/3/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
- 7/1/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SPR opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
