Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $37.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

7/3/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

7/1/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Shares of SPR opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

