Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,757 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 2,154 call options.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. 72,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,065. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $125.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 160.98 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

