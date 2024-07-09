Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

