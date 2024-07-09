Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE IRM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.25. 291,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,999. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $93.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.71, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,650.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,681. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.