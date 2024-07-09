iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,867,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TLH stock opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.05.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.