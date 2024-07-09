iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,867,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
TLH stock opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.05.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.