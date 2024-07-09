iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

