iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.6% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.51. 221,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,420. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $559.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.41. The company has a market capitalization of $482.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

