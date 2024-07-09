iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.14. The stock had a trading volume of 577,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $535.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.41. The stock has a market cap of $482.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $559.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.