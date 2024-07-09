iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Stock Position Raised by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 76,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,960,000 after purchasing an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12,678.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $907,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,831 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

