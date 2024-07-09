iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2,148.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after buying an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 520,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,369,000 after buying an additional 209,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $114.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

