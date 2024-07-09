iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.87. 6,073,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,853,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

