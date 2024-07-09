iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,580,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,729,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,492,000 after buying an additional 81,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $262.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

