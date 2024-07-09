iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after buying an additional 378,904 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,894,000 after buying an additional 246,062 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

