iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $262.02

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $262.02 and last traded at $260.62, with a volume of 147162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.59.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.89.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

