iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

