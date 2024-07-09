iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 389.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 64,797 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 432.3% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 76,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,821,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

