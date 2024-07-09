Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,244 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

