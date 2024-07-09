Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,904 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 23,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of BP by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

