Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 260,090 iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.52% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCF opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $540.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.