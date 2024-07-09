Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 12.54% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEZ opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

