Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $314.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

