Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 171,392 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVI. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after buying an additional 850,379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,161 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 538,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 521,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS RDVI opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.