Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,391 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

PSA opened at $290.43 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.35 and its 200 day moving average is $282.63.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

