Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,800,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,844,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.