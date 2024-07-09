Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

