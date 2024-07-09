Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,283,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,361,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 151,007 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $390.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $391.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

