Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 356,862 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 891,840 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 599,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 230,125 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 522,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

