Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,594,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

