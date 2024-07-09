Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.77 Million Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,845 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTF opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

