Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,683.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,644.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,607.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

