Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

