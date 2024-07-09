Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,870,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average is $133.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $142.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

