Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 37.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Equifax by 23.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Equifax by 23.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 55,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,124,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $241.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.31.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.