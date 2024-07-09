Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Allegion worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,516,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $120,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Allegion Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

