Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $84,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

