Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 0.7 %

ALL stock opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

