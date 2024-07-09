Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.00.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $272.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.12. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.