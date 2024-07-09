Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $73,653,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COR. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.30.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.09.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

